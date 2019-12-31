Dog praised for saving baby's life

Kelly Andrew also gave a shoutout to the staff at Connecticut Children's Medical Center for being 'literal heroes.'

HARTFORD, Conn. — A mom and author is going viral, thanking those at Connecticut Children's Medical Center, and her own dog, for helping save her child Monday night.

In a thread posted to her Twitter, Kelly Andrew said it started when their Boston Terrier, Henry, kept breaking into the baby's nursery and waking the child up.

"She's been sick, and I was getting so fed up with him," Andrew wrote.

But all that changed when Andrew realized the baby was not breathing.

The family rushed to the hospital and spent the night while her baby recovered.

"I don't know what would have happened if he hadn't woken her up," Andrew said. "We don't deserve dogs."

Last night the dog kept breaking into the nursery and waking the baby. She’s been sick, and I was getting so fed up with him.



Until she stopped breathing.



We spent the night in the hospital. I don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t woken her. We don’t deserve dogs. pic.twitter.com/PBJCJVflgh — kelly andrew 🍂 (@KayAyDrew) December 14, 2021

The tweet quickly went viral, getting more than 240,000 likes and 24,000 retweets.

"Thanks all for the well wishes, everyone," Andrew wrote in another tweet with a photo of Henry. "The baby is doing much better today and we are home with Henry, who bravely held the fort all night even though he is scared of the dark."

Thanks for all the well wishes, everyone. The baby is doing much better today and we are home with Henry, who bravely held the fort all night even though he is scared of the dark. pic.twitter.com/dKem0kXQzs — kelly andrew 🍂 (@KayAyDrew) December 14, 2021

Andrew then gave a shoutout to the emergency room staff at Connecticut Children's Medical Center for "being literal heroes."

"Not just for our LO but night after night, patient after patient," she wrote. "They go above and beyond in their care, and it shows."

After the tweets went viral, people responded with their own anecdotes of how their own furry family saved the day or were with loved ones in their final moments.

Many years ago, we had a cat that slept with me in my crib. One night the cat went in and tried to get my parents up, after being thrown unceremoniously of the bed several times, he peed on my dad's chest and ran out and back to my crib where I was, blue, and not breathing, SIDS — Seannon (@DigitalDragons) December 14, 2021

I found my father passed away on 12/31/19. His cat, Fred, wouldn’t let the cop or paramedics near him, he was protecting my dad. We had to take him outside to the car. Now he watches over my grandson. pic.twitter.com/en1dRLAs5l — Rebecca (@rvwriteroregon) December 14, 2021

I found out that I was allergic to melatonin after taking it and having a pretty bad seizure in my sleep as a teen, my sweet yorkie knew something was wrong and woke my mom up, she’s my crabby little angel ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H64RxeG7Pv — Rebecca (@rebeccamaye) December 14, 2021

Every day I would put my daughter down for a nap on the middle of our bed. I would lay down on one side and nap with her. Every day our cat Mango would lay down on the other side of the bed. I’m convinced she was protecting my daughter from rolling off the bed. pic.twitter.com/YYJclU33OB — Carlos Hidalgo (@CarlosH6620) December 15, 2021

In the end, Andrew said in a tweet Wednesday that Henry has spent the last two days "being treated like the king of the castle."

"Which - if I'm honest - is no different than any other day," she wrote.

Henry has spent the last two days being treated like the king of the castle, which—if I’m honest—is no different than any other day. pic.twitter.com/L9Wnm7jHYN — kelly andrew 🍂 (@KayAyDrew) December 15, 2021

