Dog praised for saving baby's life

HARTFORD, Conn. — A mom and author is going viral, thanking those at Connecticut Children's Medical Center, and her own dog, for helping save her child Monday night.
In a thread posted to her Twitter, Kelly Andrew said it started when their Boston Terrier, Henry, kept breaking into the baby's nursery and waking the child up.
"She's been sick, and I was getting so fed up with him," Andrew wrote.
But all that changed when Andrew realized the baby was not breathing.
The family rushed to the hospital and spent the night while her baby recovered.
"I don't know what would have happened if he hadn't woken her up," Andrew said. "We don't deserve dogs."
The tweet quickly went viral, getting more than 240,000 likes and 24,000 retweets.
"Thanks all for the well wishes, everyone," Andrew wrote in another tweet with a photo of Henry. "The baby is doing much better today and we are home with Henry, who bravely held the fort all night even though he is scared of the dark."
Andrew then gave a shoutout to the emergency room staff at Connecticut Children's Medical Center for "being literal heroes."
"Not just for our LO but night after night, patient after patient," she wrote. "They go above and beyond in their care, and it shows."
After the tweets went viral, people responded with their own anecdotes of how their own furry family saved the day or were with loved ones in their final moments.
In the end, Andrew said in a tweet Wednesday that Henry has spent the last two days "being treated like the king of the castle."
"Which - if I'm honest - is no different than any other day," she wrote.
