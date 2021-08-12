Dog left in car in East Haven dies, another recovering

The East Haven Animal Shelter said no matter if it's night, day, if the sun is out or not, it's too hot to leave animals in a car.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — The East Haven Animal Shelter is reminding people whether it's night or day, it's too hot to keep pets and children inside locked cars.

The shelter said they had received a report Tuesday night of two dogs left in a car. One of the dogs wound up passing away while another was taken to a nearby very hospital to recover. The shelter said that dog will be okay.

They said no matter if it's night, day, if the sun is out or not, it's too hot to leave animals in a car.

A reminder if you see a child or a pet left alone in a car especially on a hot day to call 911 immediately and don't leave the scene until police arrive.

If you see the child or pet is unresponsive, the state has the Good Samaritan Law which allows someone to attempt to get into the car to assist the child or pet, even if it means breaking a window.

Connecticut State Police said awareness is key to keeping animals and children safe during the summer months.

First, always check the back seat to make sure no child or pet is left behind. Leave a valuable piece of your day like a cell phone or keys in the back to remind you to check before you leave.

Connecticut State Police Sergeant Dawn said, “Stay aware. Stay present. Be aware of your loved ones and your pets, and make sure you’re not just getting wrapped up in your routine”.

