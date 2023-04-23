Eastford church destroyed in overnight fire

EASTFORD, Conn. — Fire destroyed a church in Eastford early Sunday morning.
Firefighters called in multiple alarms as they fought the flames at the Congregational Church of Eastford. The fire was called in at 3:25 a.m.
Pictures posted by the Woodstock Volunteer Fire Department show the church fully involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News.
