Man arrested, charged after using 'AR-15 type' gun during armed robbery: Police

Officials said the man displayed the gun as he demanded money at a Shelton package store before fleeing. He was later arrested in Hartford.

SHELTON, Conn. — A man is facing charges after an armed robbery in Shelton, police said.

The robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday at Cleto's Package Store on Howe Avenue. Police were called on the report of an armed robbery.

A man, reported to have been around 40-50 years old, allegedly came into the store and displayed an "AR-15-type" rifle, and demanded money, according to police. The man then left the store with the money and other items.

Shelton officials said they were helped by Seymour police and their K9 tracking. Investigators and detectives were able to obtain video surveillance that captured the suspect's vehicle. That information was then sent to other police departments.

Departments, including Derby and New Haven, immediately contacted Shelton investigators with more information based on the video. West Haven police managed to find the suspect vehicle around 10 p.m.

The suspect and the vehicle were later found by state police in Hartford an hour later.

Police arrested 49-year-old Jose Balseiro and charged him with first-degree robbery and fifth-degree larceny.

Balseiro was also charged with violation of his probation. He was held on a $225,000 bond and is expected in court Tuesday.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.