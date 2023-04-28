Bridgeport man attempts to kidnap high school student, tried to lure another the day before: Police

The 18-year-old student told police that a man, identified by police as Antonio Dossantos, 36, tried to lure her into his car on the school campus.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Bridgeport man is accused of trying to kidnap a high school student and lure another teen into his car, according to police.

Bridgeport police were called to Central High School around 11 a.m. Thursday after a student lost contact with another student leaving the school.

The 18-year-old student told police that a man, identified by police as Antonio Dossantos, 36, tried to lure her into his car on the school campus.

She walked away toward North Avenue but Dossantos then got out of his car and grabbed the student. She yelled for help as he tried to drag her back toward his car, police said. She was able to escape and head toward North Avenue.

Police confirmed with school security that the student was found off campus and was in a safe environment.

Police reviewed city and Board of Education cameras to find Dossanto's car, and he was later apprehended in his vehicle on Taft Avenue.

Dossantos was charged with unlawful restraint, breach of peace, and criminal attempt of kidnapping. Bond was set to $150,000 and is expected to appear in court on April 28.

Dossantos is also accused of trying to lure a 15-year-old high school student to his car at the Eaton Street campus gate on Wednesday morning. In that incident, he is charged with risk of injury to a child and breach of peace.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Department case officer, Detective Angel Llanos, at 203-581-5238 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

