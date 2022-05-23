Fairfield Preps coaches keeping student-athletes together in wake of Jimmy McGrath's stabbing death (TV Exclusive)

FOX61’s Tony Terzi spoke exclusively with McGrath’s two Fairfield Prep head coaches, who were pall bearers at the teenager’s funeral last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — It's been just over a week since 17-year-old high school junior James McGrath, of Shelton, was stabbed to death at a party, allegedly by a student from a rival high school.

FOX61’s Tony Terzi spoke exclusively with McGrath’s two Fairfield Prep head coaches, who were pallbearers at the teenager’s funeral last week.

The two coaches – for lacrosse and football – said their former student-athlete was easy to define.

"Jimmy had spirit," said Fairfield Prep lacrosse Head Coach Graham Niemi.

"There's two things I remember about Jimmy McGrath and I always will: laughter and loyalty," said Keith Hellstern, the head coach for Fairfield Prep football.

With the 17-year-old junior passing in such a violent and unexpected way, the coaches said they were concerned for their student-athletes. However, the coaches said they are proud of how McGrath’s teammates and friends have processed things.

"All the time they spent talking with me about things they could do to help him and his family," said Niemi, with a proud smile. "Every day it was a little better. Certainly, Thursday and Friday was hard."

Thursday was the teenager’s wake. Friday his funeral.

"Being a part of that was something I will never forget and always cherish because we wanted to see him off the right way and as I said anything I could do to help the family out I would," Hellstern said stoically.

Niemi told his lacrosse players he would be carrying precious cargo, an opportunity he's grateful the family gave him.

"And someone wrote me a text and said it means that they trust you with him," Niemi noted.

During his sermon, Fairfield Prep priest, the Rev. Brian Konzman, said of McGrath, "Every story I’ve heard over the past week has been about how he just radiated joy. How could Christ not have prepared a place for a guy like that?"

"Great energy, cared about people around him always and was always a guy that brought positive energy," said Hellstern of the teenager.

"It was so special to have him for the time that we did," Niemi said before a Saturday practice.

There was one thing McGrath would do that didn't sit so well with his lacrosse coach.

"It was him trying to wear that, him trying to not wear a T-shirt underneath his tank top at practice," Niemi said with a grin. "That was one of my pet peeves."

But since the teenager’s passing, that T-shirt practice has become more widespread.

“The last two practices that we have had this week, the entire team has not had an undershirt on, which is an incredible tribute to Jimmy," Niemi said.

As is wearing McGrath's No. 7 on their helmets for the rest of the season. Prep finished the regular season on Sunday with a 13-4 win over Xavier and they hope to deliver the ultimate tribute: a state title.

"I've been here 12 years and I've never been more proud to be part of it because of the way the people at Fairfield Prep and the people of the community of Shelton as well came together," Hellstern said.

Many people have asked over the last week how they can help to honor McGrath and the school said they would be honored if you would consider making a donation in his name to Fairfield Prep. Log on to Fairfield Prep Giving or the other to a GoFundMe page set up in McGrath's memory.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.