Suspect in Shelton fatal stabbing denied bond reduction

Judge orders that bond remain at $2 million.

MILFORD, Conn. — The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a teen in Shelton has been denied a bond reduction, leaving the amount at $2 million which was set last week.

Raul Valle,16, was charged with murder and three counts of first-degree assault following the fatal stabbing on May 14 in Shelton. He appeared last Thursday in juvenile court. The case has been transferred to Milford Superior Court where Valle is expected to be charged as an adult.

Milford court officials confirmed Valle appeared in Milford Superior Court Monday morning. His attorney asked that the $2 million bond be reduced but the judge rejected his request.

Court officials said Valle is expected to bond out Monday afternoon. If he does, he will have to wear a GPS electronic monitoring device. He will be released to his mother and reside in her home in Milford. He would only be allowed to leave for medical and legal appointments.

According to the affidavit released by police, the altercation that led to the stabbing appeared to stem from a fight between rival high schools at various parties on Saturday night. It was unclear what started the fight.

Valle and two other teenage suspects were at a party on Lazy Brook Road in Shelton attended by students from St. Joseph’s High School on the night of May 14. Witnesses told police a fight broke out and a student from Shelton High School was attacked.

The victim told police that he and his friend then drove over to a second party on Laurel Glen Drive in Shelton, which was attended by Shelton High students.

The apparent quarrel between students from different schools continued in a group text where the students were allegedly bad-mouthing each other, a witness told police.

A witness told police Valle and the other two suspects drove over to the party on Laurel Glenn in a Honda Pilot. Two other high school students – a boy and a girl – were also in the SUV. Valle and the girl were dating, according to witnesses.

Valle was allegedly seen flashing a knife in the car when they arrived at the Laurel Glen party, witnesses said. After some yelling back and forth between the two groups, the teens in the Honda left and drove down the road.

When the group in the Honda returned to the party at Laurel Glen, the teen girl in the SUV told police she thought someone threw something at the vehicle. She decided to leave the scene and walked down the street, texting her sister to come to pick her up.

Around that time, according to the affidavit, various partygoers said they tried to de-escalate the situation. A witness told police that Valle was holding a knife in his hand and described it as both a switchblade and a pocketknife. Another witness said someone threw a punch and the fight broke out on the front lawn.

One of the victims, Thomas Connery Jr., told police that one of the suspects said, “We have a knife on us!” Someone else said, “Watch out, they have a knife!”

Witnesses and victims described a chaotic scene to police.

One of the victims was stabbed in his left arm, according to police. Connery, who was trying to break up the fight, said Valle was on him punching him in the leg as he tried to throw him off. During the fight, Connery said he saw McGrath bleeding profusely and fall to the ground. Then he realized he himself had been stabbed.

According to police, Connery’s brother, who was involved in the first fight at the other party, was stabbed three times, one of which caused his lung to collapse.

All the surviving victims identified Valle as the one who stabbed them, according to police.

After the fight, the suspects then left the scene, witnesses said.

The teen girl who left the SUV before the fight told police that the three suspects drove up to her as her sister was picking her up. Valle got out and asked for a ride home and joined them in the car but did not mention the fight, according to the affidavit. The teen told police that when she heard about the stabbing, she texted Valle and asked him if he had anything to do with it, which he allegedly denied.

