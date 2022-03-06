Shelton teen's positive impact on community evident while remembering his life: Family

“Although Jimmy has passed, what our family has experienced is nothing short of a miracle,” Kevin McGrath said.

SHELTON, Conn. — It's been nearly three weeks since 17-year-old Fairfield Prep junior Jimmy McGrath was stabbed to death at a party in his hometown of Shelton and Friday his family spoke extensively for the first time since the tragedy.

Raul Eliah Valle, 16, was charged by Shelton police with the murder of Jimmy McGrath. He remains free on bond, while his family continues to push for justice for Jimmy.

“We are not going to let it break us,” said Kevin McGrath, Jimmy’s father. “We are going to turn this tragic situation into a positive.”

The family feels angry and empty, but also comfort.

And that is because of the unwavering support from the community and the impact Jimmy had on it.

“Seven schools in the community had to have counselors come in because Jimmy touched the lives of so many people,” his dad noted.

His wake and funeral were attended by thousands.

“And each person had their own individual story about how Jimmy touched their lives,” said Kevin McGrath.

Mr. McGrath says there have been signs that Jimmy is still present, including as his dad spoke at the Fairfield Prep-Shelton boy's lacrosse game. A cloud, shaped like Jimmy’s lacrosse No. 7 and a rainbow appeared above the field. And, there's more.

“There's a prom picture of seven of the lacrosse teammates wearing white tuxedo shirts, but the shirts appeared in the picture as baby blue,” Kevin McGrath said as he choked up.

Baby blue was Jimmy’s favorite color.

“My brother was certainly my best friend,” said Rosie McGrath.

And even though Jimmy was Rosie's younger brother she often looked at him as an inspiration.

“The one thing that will impact me for the rest of my life is his passion and his drive,” said Rosie McGrath.

Her dad implored the community to honor Jimmy by not letting their anger over his death lead them to do more damage.

“Jimmy is a unifier,” Kevin McGrath said. “Raul Valle and his accomplices are the dividers in our community.”

Police sources tell FOX61 more arrests are likely, perhaps within the next month.

---

---

