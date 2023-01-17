Fatal crash into I-95 guard rail in Darien under investigation

State police found the car under the metal beam guard rail on the right shoulder when they got to the scene.

DARIEN, Conn. — A New Haven man died in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Dairen on Monday morning.

Around 5 a.m., state police responded to I-95 north near Exit 12 for a report of a one-car crash.

Police found one car under the metal beam guard rail on the right shoulder. Investigators determined the car was traveling in the right lane when it veered off the highway and struck the end of the guard rail.

The driver, identified as Juan Galo Lliquin-Guisnan, 40, of New Haven was pronounced dead on the scene.

A passenger in the front seat was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, state police said.

This crash is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Rodriguez #828 at Ryan.Rodriguez@ct.gov.

