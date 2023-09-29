Sacred Heart University students critically injured in Fairfield crash

The university said its students were involved in the crash that sent six people to the hospital with critical injuries.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Six people were critically injured after a two-vehicle crash overnight in Fairfield, police said.

Sacred Heart University said five of its students were involved in the crash.

Police said the crash happened around midnight on Jefferson Street near the university's Martire Building. When first responders got to the scene, they found one of the cars overturned on its roof.

Five people were in one vehicle, and another person was in the second vehicle. All six were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Gary MacNamara, chief of public safety at Sacred Heart, said in a statement:

We are aware of an accident that occurred on Jefferson Street involving Sacred Heart University students. They are being treated at local hospitals. The safety of our students is our number one priority. We are in communication with local authorities and have no further information at this time.

Police are expected to release more information.

This is a developing story.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.