State election regulators vote to investigate alleged fraud in Bridgeport absentee ballots

SEEC voted 5-0 on three motions regarding a potential investigation into the alleged fraud in a meeting Wednesday morning.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Connecticut State Election Enforcement Commission (SEEC) has voted unanimously to investigate possible absentee ballot fraud in Bridgeport. Accusations, along with video surveillance footage, raised concerns about fraud in the Bridgeport primary election, which happened Tuesday, Sept. 12.

SEEC voted 5-0 on three motions regarding the investigation into the alleged fraud in a meeting Wednesday morning:

SEEC voted it is "necessary to investigate" potential absentee ballot fraud related to video surveillance that surfaced on social media last week. Bridgeport police reported it to SEEC on Thursday, Sept. 14.

SEEC also voted it is "necessary to investigate" potential absentee ballot fraud at two apartments at Fireside Apartments, which police brought to SEEC's attention on Friday, Sept. 8.

The SEEC votes to issue a subpoena for all documents relevant to absentee ballots in Bridgeport. SEEC will become the main location where all documents will be housed for the investigation, including but not limited to absentee ballot application distribution lists, absentee ballots, prospective absentee ballot application lists, absentee ballot applications, and both inner and outer absentee ballot envelopes.

The John Gomes for Mayor of Bridgeport campaign filed a lawsuit Tuesday, asking a judge to overturn the results of the primary election and to order a new election to be held.

Gomes is accusing incumbent mayor Joe Ganim and some of his supporters of “stealing the election” when he lost to Ganim by around 250 votes in the Democratic mayoral primary Tuesday. Gomes had been in the lead until absentee ballots were tallied.

A video obtained by the Gomes campaign and posted to social media allegedly shows a city employee and Mayor Joe Ganim supporter stuffing white envelopes into an absentee ballot drop box.

This is a developing story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.