US Marshals capture man wanted for murder out of New Haven

Omar Nelson, 22, was being sought out for arrest for a murder in New Haven and for 10 other active arrest warrants in southern Connecticut.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A suspect wanted for multiple charges, including a murder in New Haven, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals in Bridgeport Thursday.

Omar Nelson, 22, was being sought out for arrest for a murder in New Haven and for 10 other active arrest warrants in southern Connecticut.

With the help from Bridgeport, New Haven and West Haven police departments, the U.S. Marshals found and apprehended Nelson at a home on East Main Street in Bridgeport, where he was hiding under insulation in the home's attic.

He was taken to the New Haven Police Department for processing, where he faces a murder charge in the death of Kentel Robinson, 30, on Jan. 4 on Chapel Street.

Nelson is also accused of an armed robbery at a West Haven vape shop just days later, on Jan. 7. He allegedly shot at a West Haven detective when they tried to arrest him three days later.

In Bridgeport, Nelson has five warrants that charge him with strangulation, assault, unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment and violation of probation.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.