x
Fairfield County

Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash in Trumbull: Troopers

The Honda collided head-on with the Ford in the left lane of Route 25 north, leaving both vehicles heavily damaged.
Credit: ChiccoDodiFC - stock.adobe.com
flashing lights of the police car into the checkpoint in the city

TRUMBULL, Conn. — An Easton man died in a wrong-way crash on Route 25 in Trumbull late Wednesday morning.

A Ford TCN and a Honda Accord were traveling on Route 25 north, but the Honda was driving the wrong way, Connecticut State Police said.

The Honda collided head-on with the Ford in the left lane, leaving both vehicles heavily damaged, troopers said.

The Honda driver, identified as Shahid Malik, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ford driver was taken to a nearby hospital with suspected minor injuries, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation, according to state police.

