Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash in Trumbull: Troopers

TRUMBULL, Conn. — An Easton man died in a wrong-way crash on Route 25 in Trumbull late Wednesday morning.

A Ford TCN and a Honda Accord were traveling on Route 25 north, but the Honda was driving the wrong way, Connecticut State Police said.

The Honda collided head-on with the Ford in the left lane, leaving both vehicles heavily damaged, troopers said.

The Honda driver, identified as Shahid Malik, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ford driver was taken to a nearby hospital with suspected minor injuries, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation, according to state police.

