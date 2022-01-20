Families with loved ones in nursing homes say they support new visitor vaccine mandate

In lieu of being fully vaccinated, visitors can also provide proof of a negative COVID test.

HARTFORD, Conn — A new executive order requiring all visitors at Connecticut nursing homes to either be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test is about to take effect.

For some families with loved ones inside the state’s nursing homes, the executive order signed by Gov. Ned Lamont and set to go into effect on Saturday is good news.

Sheila Smith, whose brother Michael is a resident at a nursing home, told FOX61 that the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has “not been kind to nursing homes.”

“I don’t know of a single family member would not be in favor of this and in fact, all of the family members that I know have been boosted,” she said. “I’ve been boosted since October 9th. I don’t know why anyone wouldn’t want to be boosted for the safety of staff and residents. This makes the difference.”

Sheilah Smith's brother Michael is in a nursing home. She is in favor of @GovNedLamont's most recent executive order to require vaccination or a negative COVID test for all visitors. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/E7KAJWBv8G — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) January 20, 2022

Under the executive order, all 210 nursing homes in Connecticut are required to make sure all visitors are either fully vaccinated, president proof of a negative PCR test within the last 72 hours, or present a negative antigen test within the last 48 hours. Starting Friday, visitors who want to test at the door are able to pick up a rapid COVID test kit.

“Distribution is scheduled to begin on Friday. We’ve worked with more than 200 nursing homes in the state and they will begin picking up the self-test kits at a warehouse in New Britain where they are housed,” explained Chris Boyle, spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

Andrea Duzac’s mother Joan caught COVID once. She said she’s in favor of anything that keeps her mother from being lonely and isolated.

“We weren’t always allowed to see her. And if I have to be vaccinated in order to see her in person and my children can see her and have a relationship with her then I think it’s worth it,” she explained.

The new mandate comes as COVID infections within the nursing homes reach concerning levels. Masonicare in Wallingford said the majority of symptoms are milder now and they have a better grasp on infection control.

“In our particular setting at Masonicare all of our rehab rooms are private so we are able to isolate individuals that may have COVID into one room that allows for a better infection control mechanism,” explained J.P. Venoit, the President & CEO of Masonicare.

LOOKING AHEAD: Nursing homes like @Masonicare will be able to pick up rapid COVID test kits from the state Friday to help enforce a new executive order that they say will help keep residents and staff safe. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/XwQ1qbRxgn — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) January 20, 2022

Masonicare has been ahead of the safety curve by requiring their staff to not only be vaccinated but to get boosted before the state said the same thing.

“All of our staff have to get the booster by Jan 31st,” said Venoit.

Because nursing homes are dealing with a staff shortage, anyone who wants to get a test at the door will have to swab themselves. And according to federal rules, if you agree to a test but the nursing home says they don’t have any available, you cannot be denied access to your loved one.

