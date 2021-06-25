"We want justice for our mom” | Family pleads for public’s help in finding second suspect in deadly Hartford shooting

Fifty-six-year-old Sylvia Cordova was shot and killed while cooking in her home just a couple of weeks ago.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The family of a grandmother who was shot and killed in Hartford is urging the public to help locate the second suspect in the fatal shooting on Sisson Avenue.

One suspect, 21-year-old Hartford resident Omar Reyes, was taken into custody Tuesday in Puerto Rico, according to Hartford Police Department. He's awaiting extradition back to Connecticut. Police are still looking for the second suspect, 24-year-old Hartford resident Edwin Roman.

"His whereabouts at this time are unknown. we believe Roman at this point was the trigger man in this case," Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.

Sylvia Cordova's family is pleading for the public's help as the search for a second suspect in the case continues.

"That night, June 9, it was my mom, that night, it was my mom, the next day, it could be anyone’s daughter, just please, if anyone has any information, just please contact Hartford PD," Cordova’s oldest daughter Jennifer Hernandez-Cordova said.

"Just turn yourself, you’re going to get caught eventually," Cordova’s son Geovanny Hernandez said.

Hernandez-Cordova says the pain they feel after losing their mother is unbearable.

"We want justice for our mom. Our mom was killed senselessly. She was home where she was the safest or where we think we’re safe," Hernandez-Cordova said.

Coming back to the home was difficult for the family Friday afternoon, but they want people to remember Cordova as someone who was caring and loving. who not only cared for her children but so many in the community as well.

“She was worried about everyone but herself. She was so selfless,” Cordova-Hernandez said.

Cordova leaves behind six kids and 14 grandchildren.

If you know anything about this case, contact Hartford PD's tipline: 860-722- 8477.

