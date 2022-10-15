1 dead after 'serious' 3-car crash on Route 22 in North Branford: Police

Forest Road near Gulf Brook Drive will be closed for several hours Saturday as police investigate the scene of the crash.

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — A multi-car crash on Route 22 in North Branford turned fatal on Saturday morning, according to police.

North Branford police and firefighters were called to the area of Forest Road (Route 22) near Gulf Brook Drive at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a "serious" car crash.

Responders found three cars involved in the crash. One driver was seriously injured, a second driver received minor injuries and a third driver sustained life-threatening injuries.

A 40-year-old man was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died. The victim has not been identified at this time.

"It is with heart felt sorrow and deep sympathy, the North Branford Police Department reports the 40 year old male did not survive," police wrote in a post on Facebook. "Identification of the deceased will be released pending notification to family. NBPD grieves in this tragic loss with the family, friends, first responders and the North Branford community."

Forest Road near Gulf Brook Drive will be closed for several hours Saturday as police investigate the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call 203-484-2703.

