Injured officer fired fatal shot that killed suspect in Bristol shooting: Police

Police have now said that Iurato returned fire after being struck, which killed Brutcher.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Officer Alec Iurato, who was injured in a shooting that killed two other officers in Bristol earlier this week, had fired the shot that killed the suspect, police said Saturday.

Officer Alex Hamzy and Sergeant Dustin DeMonte were killed while responding to a call at a home on Redstone Hill Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

State police said in a release that the 911 call about a dispute between two siblings appears to have been a "deliberate act to lure law enforcement" to the home.

When DeMonte, Hamzy, and Iurato arrived at the scene, they were confronted by one of the suspects, later identified as 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher, who was outside of the home. Nicholas immediately began firing, striking all three of the officers, police said.

Police have now said that Iurato returned fire after being struck, which killed Brutcher.

Hamzy and DeMonte were fatally struck with one pronounced dead at the scene and the other after he was rushed to Bristol Hospital. Iurato was also rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery at Saint Francis Hospital for his serious gunshot wound. He was released around midday Thursday.

A neighbor told FOX61 Nicholas shot his younger brother, Nathan, which led to the 911 call.

"He was arguing with his brother first, and I guess his brother was trying to stop him from going to do other things he was going to go do," said Norberto Rodriguez.

Police said Nicholas was shot dead at the scene and Nathan, wounded, had been taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known as of Friday morning.

What Nick Brutcher had planned before the police arrived has not been addressed yet by law enforcement.

Bleachers sports bar has been closed since the shooting. But, investigators will not confirm reports that the suspect and his brother were issued summonses by police at Bleachers the same night of the shooting. A bouncer for another nearby bar, Legends, said he remembers the alleged shooter last Friday and he looked uncomfortable.

"You know after 30 minutes of being of him being there drinking and stuff he was in one spot and he moved to another spot then he went to another spot so it was like why is this guy all over the place," said Dwight Hacker, of Legends Sports Bar & Grill, emphasizing he never spoke with Nick Brutcher.

The state Inspector General, retired judge Robert Devlin, surveyed the property Friday, even spending time in the backyard. He declined to comment, as each of the other three agencies investigating the cop killings have since their Thursday press conference.

"I think it's still speculation," said Gov. Ned Lamont. "I think that investigation is ongoing."

The Inspector General said his goal was to issue a press release related to the investigation sometime Friday.

The Bristol Police Union has set up a Bristol Police Heroes Fund to help the families if DeMonte and Hamzy. Donations can be made at Thomaston Savings Bank or through these two online portals on Fund the First and Liberty Baptist Church.

There is also a secure collection box at the Bristol police department.

Police warn residents to not donate over the phone, as donation websites above are the only official-sanctioned fundraisers.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.