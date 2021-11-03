FBI offers $25K reward for information leading to arrest of suspect in Connecticut robbery spree

Christian Velez, 23, should be considered armed and dangerous, and an escape risk with violent tendencies, according to officials.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in New Haven is looking for a suspect accused of being involved in a series of robberies across the state.

Christian Velez, 23, is wanted by the FBI, Connecticut State Police, and multiple Connecticut State Agencies, officials said.

The robberies that Velez was allegedly involved in began on Sept. 2. Multiple arrests warrants, including federal, have been issued for him since.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Velez is pictured above, but is described as a 5'10", 180-pound Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, and an escape risk with violent tendencies, according to the FBI.

If you have any information, please contact the FBI's New Haven Field Office at (203) 503-5580. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

