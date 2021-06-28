Fire crews battle flames at 2-story storage unit in Thomaston

All of the units are extremely damaged, if not ruined, officials said.

THOMASTON, Conn. — Firefighters are on scene working to put out a heavy blaze Monday morning.

According to officials, the fire broke out just before 2 a.m. at a 2-story storage unit on River Street.

Thomaston Fire Chief, Jim O’Neil told FOX61 that the heat and humidity has been a challenge for crews.

Officials say a lot of the things burning are Class A accelerants, such as: paper, wood and furniture.

THOMASTON: Excavators on scene working to rip off the roof of the storage units to extinguish the blaze from above @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/IVoaSrGosK — Lauren Zenzie (@LaurenZenzieTV) June 28, 2021

All of the units are extremely damaged, if not ruined.

No word on injuries at this time. Officials say they will be on scene for a while.

This is a developing story.

