Fire crews battle flames at 2-story storage unit in Thomaston

THOMASTON, Conn. — Firefighters are on scene working to put out a heavy blaze Monday morning.
According to officials, the fire broke out just before 2 a.m. at a 2-story storage unit on River Street.
Thomaston Fire Chief, Jim O’Neil told FOX61 that the heat and humidity has been a challenge for crews.
Officials say a lot of the things burning are Class A accelerants, such as: paper, wood and furniture.
All of the units are extremely damaged, if not ruined.
No word on injuries at this time. Officials say they will be on scene for a while.
This is a developing story.
FOX61 will provide more details as they become available.
