Fire damages Stratford home

STRATFORD, Conn. — Fire damaged a home in Stratford Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were called to 61 Henry Ave. around 10 am for a fire front bedroom on the third floor. A resident said the fire started when a blanket caught on fire from a burning candle.
Seven adults and a baby lived in the multi-family home. A 21 year old female and the 2-month-old baby were transported to hospital for smoke inhalation and evaluation.
Brian Lampart, Stratford Fire Chief said 22 firefighters responded. Investigators will be looking into the cause of the fire.
Stratford fire damages home
1 / 3