Fire damages Stratford home

Mother and baby taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation

STRATFORD, Conn. — Fire damaged a home in Stratford Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 61 Henry Ave. around 10 am for a fire front bedroom on the third floor. A resident said the fire started when a blanket caught on fire from a burning candle.

Seven adults and a baby lived in the multi-family home. A 21 year old female and the 2-month-old baby were transported to hospital for smoke inhalation and evaluation.

Brian Lampart, Stratford Fire Chief said 22 firefighters responded. Investigators will be looking into the cause of the fire.