Fire displaces nine people in Hartford

Fire broke out in the basement of a home on Fairmount Street Sunday night.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Fire Department and Red Cross are helping nine people find shelter after a fire in a home in the city's Clay Arsenal neighborhood Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to the call at 16 Fairmount Street about 7:45 p.m. Officials say they found fire in the basement upon arrival, worked quickly to extinguish it and had all visible fire knocked down within 24 minutes.

Everyone got out of the multi-family home safely and no injuries were reported.