Fire displaces two families in Hartford

The fire happened on Milford Street. Fire officials say it happened in the porch area.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Several people were displaced due to a fire Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a home on Milford Street. Fire officials said the fire was in the porch area and extended to the second floor.

The home has been deemed uninhabitable and the fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal's office.

Two families - three adults and two children - were displaced. Hartford's Special Services Unit is working with the Red Cross to help those who have been displaced.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.