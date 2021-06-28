Fire displaces two families in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Several people were displaced due to a fire Monday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to a home on Milford Street. Fire officials said the fire was in the porch area and extended to the second floor.
The home has been deemed uninhabitable and the fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal's office.
Two families - three adults and two children - were displaced. Hartford's Special Services Unit is working with the Red Cross to help those who have been displaced.
