GoFundMe account set up for residents impacted by Hamden apartment fire

The fire department says that there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters but 55 units in the building are affected by the fire.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A GoFundMe account has been set up for residents impacted by the weekend fire that damaged the Chestnut Hill Apartments.

Fire crews were called to 925 Mix Avenue Saturday night just after 11:30 p.m.

Hamden Fire Chief Gary Merwede said in a tweet, "At 11:34 pm last night companies were alerted to an apartment building fire at 925 mix ave. Hfd along with mutual aid from the surrounding area evacuated the building while extinguishing the fire. There were no injuries but many people are displaced. Cause is under investigation."

The chief said that the fire was contained to the area between the ceiling and the roof deck on the top floor of the building.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the victims.

The American Red Cross said they were helping 23 people

Merwede said, "It was a very labor intensive effort at the overnight 4 alarm fire on Mix Ave. I couldn’t be more proud of the leadership of our Fire Officers and hard work of our Firefighters. I’m also grateful for our mutual aid partners."

The fire department had to cut utilities to the entire building and there is smoke and water damage throughout.

The chief did say that most residents were able to retrieve essentials and valuables from the building.

The Red Cross was at the scene and is offering assistance to residents who were displaced.

