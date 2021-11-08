Firefighter hospitalized during New Hartford fire identified

A large fire in New Hartford caused the response of several fire departments in the area.

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — The Burlington Fire Department has identified the firefighter who was taken to the hospital while battling the giant fire in New Hartford Tuesday.

Fire officials say six-year member Colin McFadden became ill at the fire and was transported to John Dempsey Hospital.

McFadden went under emergency surgery and is listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Fire officials say that during McFadden's care, the medical team discovered a medical condition that caused the sudden illness.

The Burlington Fire Department said the state's blood supply is "critical" to McFadden's care and recovery but the supply is very low where it is impacting hospitals.

"The family, as well as the Fire Department, are overwhelmed and grateful for the outpouring of support from Fire, EMS, and Police Department across the state and beyond, as well as the community-at-large," said officials in a written statement.

More than 20 people including two children are now without a place to call home after a massive blaze gutted the historic New Hartford Home, which was torn down Wednesday. Two other firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Fire officials are asking everyone to donate blood to not only help McFadden but also anyone else who needs it. To donate blood, visit the Red Cross's website or call 1-800-733-2767.

Any well wishes or words of encouragement may be sent to:

Colin McFadden

c/o BurlingtonFire

P.O. Box 1285

Burlington, CT 060132

