3-alarm fire rips through historic New Hartford building

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — A large fire tore through a historic building in downtown New Hartford this morning.

The building on Bridge Street contained 14 apartments and six businesses, known locally as the New Hartford House. The building had stood there since the late 1800's.

At this time it's unknown what sparked the fire. Officials said the initial call came in around 2:30 a.m. When the first fire crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire on the roof. The flames then spread to all three floors of the building.

Crews from all over Litchfield County were brought in to assist the New Hartford Volunteer Fire Department.

Route 44 is also closed in the area while crews work.

A search is still underway to make sure everyone made it out of the building okay.

Two firefighters have been taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

This is a developing story.

Media staging area for new Hartford will be at the Catholic Church at central ave and church street north. Parking will be at Town Hill road and central Ave by the Montano Shea Funeral home. pic.twitter.com/ssC8P7vBiT — Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) August 10, 2021

