Fireworks safety tips as we head into July 4th weekend

Just because aerial fireworks aren't legal, doesn't mean the danger still isn't there as you light the fountains and sparklers on July 4th.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Just because aerial fireworks aren't legal in the state of Connecticut, doesn't mean the danger still isn't there as you light the fountains and sparklers on July 4th.

Here are some reminders and tips to stay safe this holiday weekend:

Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees meaning they can melt some metals and quickly ignite clothing.

For children under the age of five years of age safer, alternatives like glow sticks, confetti poppers, or streamers will prevent injuries.

Never use fireworks if you're impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Always keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that do not go off or in case a fire ignites.

Do not light fireworks in a container.

Only light one device at a time and keep a safe distance. Light them a safe distance away from houses as well and other flammable material.

Never point a firework at someone (they also should never be in your hands!).

So what's legal in Connecticut to light in your backyard?

Technically, the state of Connecticut does not call fountains or sparklers "fireworks". You can often find sparklers and fountains for sale this time of year in areas around the state. But pay attention to the packaging. Fountains/sparklers cannot be larger than 100 grams each.

Only people 16 and older are allowed to use sparklers and fountains.

Large aerial fireworks like mortars and cakes are illegal.

You're best to stick to your town's firework displays if you want the big ones.

