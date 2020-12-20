First and Finest: CSP has safety message for gun owners

The goal is to prevent gun thefts everywhere but especially from vehicles.

HARTFORD, Conn — In FOX61's latest segment of First and Finest, Connecticut State Police offered a message to gun owners and drivers. CSP also discussed how they are giving back during the holidays.

CSP recently released a PSA urging gun owners to be responsible during the holiday season and every day. The goal is to prevent gun thefts everywhere but especially from vehicles.

"If you look at the entire 2019 year, state police investigated 82 incidents of stolen firearms from vehicles and that was for the entire year of 2019. This year, in the first 11 months of the year alone, we have investigated 97 incidents of stolen firearms from vehicles," said Trooper Josue Dorelus.

From firearm safety to road safety, Trooper Dorelus also offered some tips to drivers after last week's snowstorm and ahead of more snowfall expected this season.

"In the days following snowstorms, typically what we start to see as troopers or local law enforcement across the state of Connecticut is ice and snow being packed on the roof of vehicles, so I just want to let everyone at home know it's not enough to clear off the snow on the side of your car or on the hood, you have to take car on the snow on the roof as well," said the trooper.

And speaking of all things winter, Connecticut State Police are still hosting holiday toy drives this year, as well as their annual "Shop with a Cop" event, which had to be modified because of the pandemic.

"Because of the Reach Foundation, state police was able to identify five families that will be receiving 100-dollar gift certificates to a target to shop for family and friends," said Trooper Dorelus.