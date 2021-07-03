First and Finest: Marijuana for recreational use

Also, School resource officers

HARTFORD, Conn. — On these weeks "First and Finest" we discuss a range of topics including a few hot button issues at the state legislature. With the Governor's recent recreational marijuana proposal, law enforcement has come out on both sides of the issue.

The proposal has been publicly supported by Commissioner Rovella of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection. However, earlier this week the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association came out against it.

"One of their main points was the ability to arrest somebody for driving under the influence of drugs or marijuana and that there's not specific test, like when you have a DUI you have a breathalyzer available." said Brian Foley of DESPP.

According to Foley, those tests do exist and are getting better. "We're working very closely with the states attorney's office and UCONN transportation research center as well the DOT. We are in the process of already testing vendors that have roadside kits to test whether or not someone is under the influence of marijuana," said Foley.

Another topic discussed today was proposed legislation to phase school resource officers out of schools. "There is no question that having police officers in schools leads to more arrests in schools, and of course you hear about the pipeline in schools to prisons in your urban cities.

According to Foley, the impact and the need for a school resource officer varies widely by city and town. "What we look for an MOU a memorandum of understanding with the schools, the police department, the teacher's union, and the security departments of the schools. A well-defined MOU of when and how police officers are going to be used in schools," said Foley.

He says they are looking for a taskforce to review how police officers are going to be used in schools.

Lastly, as Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrived here to our state this week The DESPP was part of the rollout to get them to these vaccine clinics. "Colonel Mellekas of the Connecticut Ste Police stood up and said the troopers are always ready, they're ready right now to get that vaccine out and that's what they did," said Foley.