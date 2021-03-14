First and Finest: Staying safe on St. Patrick's Day

We talk with Connecticut State Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — Sunday morning on “First and Finest” we got a chance to speak with Trooper Josue Dorelus of the Connecticut State Police and covered a variety of topics.

With St. Patrick’s Day now just a few days away, State police are reminding everyone to take proper precautions if you plan on celebrating. They are reminding everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing, and as is the case every year, to find a designated driver if you plan on drinking alcohol.

“Everyone looks forward to St. Patrick’s Day. We just want to remind everyone who is planning on taking part in any activity, to do so safely. If you’re going to be out, utilize your task mask,” said Trooper Dorelus.

Trooper Dorelus also spoke about increased enforcement out on the roads as the weather starts to warm up.

“That’s definitely a concern for us as Connecticut State trooper’s, as you know with warmer weather on the rise we can expect to see an increase in motor vehicles on the roadway which will then definitely translate to an increase in motor vehicle enforcement. As you know our Connecticut State troopers are going to be out and about making sure everyone is remaining safe will be patrolling the Interstate Corridor as well as parts of 95, 84 and 395 to make sure that everyone that’s traveling around this time frame or doing so in a safe manner.”

