First and Finest: Warning about stolen firearms from cars

State police called this a very dangerous issue because the stolen firearms are being used in violent crimes.

In FOX61's latest edition of First and Finest, Connecticut State Police sent out another warning to the public as firearms being stolen from cars remains an issue in several towns and cities.

State police called this a very dangerous issue because the stolen firearms are being used in violent crimes.

Trooper First Class Pedro Muniz said people can take simple actions to keep them safe, like making sure your car is locked and removing personal belongings.

"The best place to keep your firearms is on your person or in a safe and to prevent your vehicle from being stolen, a lot of time criminals are looking for the easiest target. If your car's unlocked, they're going to go in there and try to steal whatever they can from there. If your key fob is in the vehicle, it's going to be an easy to way to steal that vehicle as well," said Trooper First Class Muniz.

CSP said the number of firearms being stolen from vehicles is up by about 20 percent nationwide. They are still waiting on final numbers for 2020 in Connecticut.

State police are also getting ready to begin recruitment this month. The recruitment process runs from Jan. 11 to Jan 29. All applicants must be at least 21 years old by Aug. 13, 2021.

"We're just looking for candidates that are, that represent our communities. They want to help communities. They want to make a difference and they want to make a change," said Trooper First Class Muniz.