Five airports in Connecticut receive total of $4.6 million in federal grants

Grants range from $150K to $2.5 Million
WASHINGTON — The federal government has released nearly $5 million in grants for infrastructure grants at five state airports. 

  • Tweed-New Haven - $1,276,392 to fund runway rehabilitation and snow removal equipment.
  • Bradley International - $2,462,000 to acquire easements to clear obstructions in the aircraft approaches for runways 6 and 15.
  • Igor I Sikorsky Memorial Airport - $603,000 to fund snow removal equipment.
  • Danbury Municipal - $157,500 to fund studies of obstructions to aircraft approaches and airfield wind coverage.
  • Meriden Markham Municipal - $150,000 to fund runway rehabilitation, and the airport wildlife hazard assessment/management plan.

The money is part of $520.5 million in grants for other airports around the country. 