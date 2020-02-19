Five airports in Connecticut receive total of $4.6 million in federal grants

WASHINGTON — The federal government has released nearly $5 million in grants for infrastructure grants at five state airports.
- Tweed-New Haven - $1,276,392 to fund runway rehabilitation and snow removal equipment.
- Bradley International - $2,462,000 to acquire easements to clear obstructions in the aircraft approaches for runways 6 and 15.
- Igor I Sikorsky Memorial Airport - $603,000 to fund snow removal equipment.
- Danbury Municipal - $157,500 to fund studies of obstructions to aircraft approaches and airfield wind coverage.
- Meriden Markham Municipal - $150,000 to fund runway rehabilitation, and the airport wildlife hazard assessment/management plan.
The money is part of $520.5 million in grants for other airports around the country.