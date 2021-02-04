Thousands of flags outside Greenwich church remembers COVID-19 victims ahead of Easter

The Rev. Patrick Collins said he hopes the flags make people stop, reflect, and remember those who lost their battle with the virus.

GREENWICH, Conn. — It was a somber scene outside the First Congregational Church of Greenwich as thousands of white flags representing the nearly 8,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in Connecticut state.

The Rev. Patrick Collins told FOX61 News that he hopes the flags make people stop, reflect, and remember those who lost their battle with the virus.

“This is a reminder for people to just remember the pain that we went through and that the hope that we feel for the future came at a significant cost,” he said. “You know each flag represents a life lost.”

Some people wrote notes to their loved ones on the flags, they’ll stay waving in from of the church through Easter weekend.

“I lost two friends, one who was probably in his early 70s, and just salt of the earth great man, and is deeply missed,” Betsy Kreuter, a member at the church, said. “And my other friend’s brother who was 53 passed, so much too young.”

The governor's office reported Friday that Connecituct's death toll related to the COVID19 virus rose to 7,904 people.

