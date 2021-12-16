Former State Senator Edith Prague passes away at 96

The former state senator represented District 19 from 1994 to 2012 before serving as commissioner of the state Department on Aging until her retirement in 2014.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The State of Connecticut is mourning the passing of a beloved public servant.

Edith Prague, a former Democratic member of the Connecticut State Senate, served District 19 from 1994 to 2012. She then was named commissioner of the state Department on Aging (now Department of Aging and Disability Services) until her retirement in 2014.

The former state senator was a 1965 graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University. She later went on to earn a Master's in Social Work from UConn.

Connecticut Democrats said Prague was a "giant in CT politics and her passing marks the end of an era." Officials added that the state won't be the same without her.

She died surrounded by love, according to her obituary.

Gov. Ned Lamont called Prague the "jewel of eastern Connecticut."

"She is a legend, whose feisty and caring personality will never be forgotten," Lamont said in a statement. "She was as compassionate as she was bold, and through her entire life had an energy that was nothing short of infectious. Edith absolutely left her mark on Connecticut. I extend my deepest condolences to her family and friends. She will be missed.”

Lt. Governor Bysiewicz added that she was a "fierce and outspoken advocate for seniors during her time as state senator."

"During her decades in government, she was a powerful voice for workers – walking picket lines into her 90s. As commissioner of the Department on Aging, she was unafraid to speak truth to power, no matter the consequences. Simply put, she was a model public servant. David and I offer our sincere condolences to her friends and family," Bysiewicz said.

Tributes continue to pour in from leaders and lawmakers across the state.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal

“Edith Prague was fierce and fearless – unexcelled and unstinting in her passion to give voice to the most vulnerable among us. Her life was incomparable, consummate public servant, working tirelessly for causes of justice and equity well into her 80s. I was proud to be her partner on a number of causes – such as stopping impaired driving and advancing elderly health care. She was a model and mentor for me and so many, and I was grateful to count her as a friend. I extend my deepest sympathies to her family.”

Attorney General William Tong

“Sen. Edith Prague was a tenacious advocate for seniors and workers, and a trailblazing and fearless progressive. She had a direct line to this office, and never hesitated to pick up the phone and demand help for her constituents. Connecticut seniors will benefit for generations to come from her legislative leadership. Sen. Prague was always generous and kind to me, especially when I was a new legislator so many years so. I wish her family peace during this difficult time.”

Senate President Martin M. Looney (D-New Haven) and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk)

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend and former colleague Edith Prague." "To say that Edith Prague was energetic, determined, principled and loyal would be a grave understatement. She dedicated so much of her life to the people of this state as a State Representative, a State Senator, and as Commissioner of Aging. During her time in the General Assembly, she was a relentless fighter in her advocacy for workers, for the elderly, and for her constituents. If you found yourself allied with her on an issue of passion, you were in luck. If you were on the opposite side of her, you knew you were in for a battle. But along with her passion was a profound empathy and a deep respect for others. She often served as a guiding light and voice of conscience for the Senate Democratic caucus. During contentious times she would often break the stalemate with her common sense, wit, and genuine values. We will miss her immensely. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends as they grieve the passing of such a extraordinary human being."

Senator Cathy Osten (D-Sprague)

"Edith Prague was a state treasure, she was a faithful crusader for working people and the elderly, and the positive impact of the public policies that Edith championed and passed into law will be felt in Connecticut for decades to come."

Comptroller Kevin Lembo

“Edith Prague was a one-of-a-kind figure in Connecticut government. During her decades of public service, she displayed a ferocious dedication to her constituents that made her a legend in eastern Connecticut and a profoundly successful lawmaker. The impact of her good work in the legislature and the executive branch will live on long into the future. I extend my condolences to her family and my gratitude for all that she gave to our state.”

Prague defeated Sean Sullivan (R) in her last general election in 2010.

Services to pay tribute

Sunday, December 19 at 11 a.m. at Temple B'nai Israel, 383 Jackson St., Willimantic, CT. Seating is limited due to CDC Protocols.

Guests must be fully vaccinated and must wear a mask.

Burial will follow the service at Temple B'nai Israel Cemetery located at the junction of CT Route 31 and CT Route 32 in Mansfield, Connecticut.

Prague's family asked that she be honored by continuing her work to help those in need and those who serve. For more information, click here.

