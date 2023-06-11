FOX61 wins Regional Emmys in 7 categories

BOSTON — FOX61 staff members were awarded Regional Emmy Awards in seven categories in a Saturday night ceremony in Boston.
FOX61 reporter Jim Altman won in five categories and shared three of them with FOX61 Photographer Sean McKeever. McKeever won a category individually as well to make it four for him.
FOX61 Chief Meteorologist Rachel Frank won in one category as well.
Frank and Altman both won Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards last month as well.
The list of all Emmys won for the FOX61 team is below.
ANCHOR-WEATHER
- Rachel Frank - Beyond The Forecast Rachel Frank, Chief Meteorologist FOX 61
EDITOR NEWS - SINGLE SHIFT
- Sean McKeever Editor Composite
- Sean McKeever, Editor
REPORTER-FEATURE/HUMAN INTEREST
- Jim Altman, Reporter
WRITER-NEWS
- From Pen to Paper to Pixels, Jim Altman Writes 2022
- Jim Altman, Writer
BUSINESS/CONSUMER NEWS
- Work in CT: Odd Jobs Amplified
- Jim Altman, Reporter
- Sean McKeever, Photographer
LIGHT FEATURE (MULTIPLE REPORTS)
- FOX61 Daytrippers... and stops around the State
- Jim Altman, Reporter
- Sean McKeever, Photographer
ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
- Where the Wild Things Are (Hint: They're in your Backyard)
- Jim Altman, Producer
- Sean McKeever, Photographer
