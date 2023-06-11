FOX61 wins Regional Emmys in 7 categories

The ceremony was held Saturday night in Boston.

BOSTON — FOX61 staff members were awarded Regional Emmy Awards in seven categories in a Saturday night ceremony in Boston.

FOX61 reporter Jim Altman won in five categories and shared three of them with FOX61 Photographer Sean McKeever. McKeever won a category individually as well to make it four for him.

FOX61 Chief Meteorologist Rachel Frank won in one category as well.

Frank and Altman both won Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards last month as well.

The list of all Emmys won for the FOX61 team is below.

ANCHOR-WEATHER

Rachel Frank - Beyond The Forecast Rachel Frank, Chief Meteorologist FOX 61

EDITOR NEWS - SINGLE SHIFT

Sean McKeever Editor Composite

Sean McKeever, Editor

REPORTER-FEATURE/HUMAN INTEREST

Jim Altman, Reporter

WRITER-NEWS

From Pen to Paper to Pixels, Jim Altman Writes 2022

Jim Altman, Writer

BUSINESS/CONSUMER NEWS

Work in CT: Odd Jobs Amplified

Jim Altman, Reporter

Sean McKeever, Photographer

LIGHT FEATURE (MULTIPLE REPORTS)

FOX61 Daytrippers... and stops around the State

Jim Altman, Reporter

Sean McKeever, Photographer

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Where the Wild Things Are (Hint: They're in your Backyard)

Jim Altman, Producer

Sean McKeever, Photographer

