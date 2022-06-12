Naugatuck baby murder renews state death penalty conversation, calls for judicial reform

Republicans advocate for taking a second look at capitol punishment but Gov. Lamont says no.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The heinous nature of the crime Christopher Francisquini is accused of committing is sparking a renewed discussion about the death penalty and reform of the judicial system.

“This is truly a horrific crime of an unfathomable nature,” remarked the judge at Francisquini’s arraignment Monday.

Francisquini is accused in the gruesome dismemberment killing of his 11-month-old daughter. He is charged with murder with special circumstances, a heinous crime punishable by death. But not here in Connecticut, where Capital punishment was outlawed in 2012.

“I do think the conversation needs to happen again because if these policies continue where criminals are given a revolving door, there has to be some level of potential deterrent for the most heinous type of behavior,” said State Rep. Vincent Candelora, the Republican minority leader.

So would the governor be open to taking a second look?

”I don’t think so,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “And I’ll tell you why. If it was a deterrent, if it would make sure events like that and crimes like that were less likely to happen you would say, hey, I’ve got to look at it. But I’ve seen no evidence of that.”

An informal Twitter poll of 74 respondents found that 75% are at least thinking twice about Connecticut’s death penalty decision.

Francisquini spent nine years in prison for nearly pistol-whipping a man to death, but was out on parole when he allegedly killed his daughter.

“Do not let anybody out who is a danger to society,” said Lamont. “Is that a perfect metric? Can we always know we got that right? No, obviously not. In this case, did we get it right? Obviously not and that was dangerous.”

But despite calls to lock people up longer, Connecticut is trending in the opposite direction. The state Supreme Court just put in place a mechanism that makes it easier for criminals to get their bail lowered.

William Dunlap is a criminal and constitutional law professor at Quinnipiac University.

“Clearly mistakes are made in both directions," Dunlap said. "The problem is not so much making it easier to hold people without bail. The problem is identifying who should be held. And it’s extremely difficult to predict who is going to pose a danger to society.”



Nearly every year the state faces proposals to eliminate the bail system altogether, which would allow offenders to be free on a promise to appear.

“We need to look at our laws again to allow for the most violent to be put into prison and not have the opportunity for parole,” added Candelora.



Republican leaders told FOX61 that without support from Democrats, reviving the death penalty this session is tall task, and even if it did get through the general assembly, it would also have to get past the state Supreme Court, which ruled it unconstitutional.

