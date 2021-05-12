Cheetos production coming to Connecticut as Frito-Lay announces $235M expansion

Gov. Lamont acknowledged the announcement as a sign that Connecticut companies of all sizes are increasing workforce and operations following the COVID-19 pandemic.

KILLINGLY, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday that Frito-Lay will update its Connecticut manufacturing site with a $235 million expansion project.

With the expansion, 120 new jobs will come to Killingly

Officials say the popular snack manufacturer will expand its existing manufacturing facility and warehouse, adding two new Cheetos manufacturing lines.

That means Cheetos will be manufactured by Frito-Lay in Connecticut for the very first time.

Lamont acknowledged the announcement as a sign that Connecticut companies of all sizes are increasing their workforce and operations following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What is particularly significant is the fact that much of this growth is coming from companies like Frito-Lay that already have a presence here and know first-hand the benefits of doing business – and investing – in Connecticut,” Lamont added.

Company officials say they are looking forward to expanding our footprint and bringing more jobs to the Killingly community.

"It’s only with the support of the teams at the local and state level that this project has been able to come to fruition," PepsiCo Foods North America senior vice president of supply chain, Laura Maxwell said. "They are helping enable growth in this community which ultimately supports Frito-Lay’s goals, as well."

Frito-Lay is expected to present information to the Killingly Town Council for local zoning approval.

However, current projections include the expansion beginning in the spring of 2022, officials say. It will be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

“We are very excited to celebrate Frito-Lay’s continued success and expansion,” Killingly Town Manager Mary Calorio said. “This is more than an investment in a building and equipment. This is an investment in people and their careers. We applaud Frito-Lay for its consistent dedication to the Killingly community and region.”

According to the governor's office, Connecticut Innovations is supporting the project by providing up to $5.5 million in sales and use tax exemptions on capital equipment and construction materials.

Connecticut DECD Commissioner David Lehman says the move is a clear indication of Frito-Lay's commitment to Connecticut.

"We are thrilled to be such an integral part of the company’s long-term growth plans. The company’s decision to expand its facilities and workforce is great news for the state and region," Lehman added.

Frito-Lay’s Killingly site began operations in 1980 with just 200 employees and currently employs approximately 740 full-time associates at the site.

