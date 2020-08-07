Glow in the dark frisbee golf open select nights in Rocky Hill

If night time isn’t for you, the staff is offering an evening session to Frisbee during the daylight.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Rocky Hill’s Park and Recreation Department has added a bit of color to the Elm Ridge Park for a few nights this summer, hosting Frisbee Golf UFO night. Illuminated in over 1,000 LED light the 9-hole course (Par 36).

Recreation Supervisor Logan Gauvin explained “It’s no secret in the field of recreation we took a huge impact from COVID-19”, he went on to say “we have an abundance of camp staff that unfortunately our camp season got canceled but we put our minds together.”

The Frisbee’s are numbered to monitor when they are used and will be sterilized after each use.

An evening session costs $10 and to golf during the UFO nights it costs $15. These rounds will be offered on Tuesdays July 14 & 21 & August 4 & 11.