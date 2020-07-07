Sen. Blumenthal, Stew Leonard remind parents of pool safety this summer

Pool installations are up in the state, and nationally, as families try to beat the heat while staying socially distant

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Senator Richard Blumenthal and Stew and Kim Leonard are reminding parents to keep an eye on their children this summer while swimming.

Stew and Kim Leonard are co-founders of the Stew Leonard III Water Safety Foundation. The pair became strong advocates for water safety after the accidental downing of their own 21-month-old son, Stewie, in 1989.

According to Sen. Blumenthal, as more parents are working from home, there comes a reminder that you still have to keep an eye on your kids while they play in pools. Sen. Blumenthal says pool installations in the state, and nationally, are up significantly as families are trying to beat the heat, but also stay socially distant.