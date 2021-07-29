Waterbury woman killed in Hamden crash

Police said the driver lost control of the car and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A Waterbury woman was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Route 15 in Hamden.

Officials said the crash happened just before exit 60 around 2:20 p.m.

The car, driven by 57-year-old Lisa Vecchitto, lost control and veered off of the road and into the woods. Police said Vecchitto then struck a tree and the car caught fire.

Vecchitto was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to call 203-393-4200 or email gina.bavolacco@ct.gov.

