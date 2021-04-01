Hamden man arrested in connection with wife's shooting

Derrick Miller was charged with gun related crimes

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police have arrested the husband of a woman who died in a shooting last month in gun related charges.

Darlene Brown, 43 of Hamden, died after being shot in a car on December 14. Her husband, Derrick Miller, 57, was critically wounded in the incident.

On December 29, Hamden police said they arrested Miller and charged him with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit and Illegal Alteration of a Firearm. Miller, who was detained on a court-ordered $500,000 bond, was scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on December 30.

The incident happened at the condo complex at Pine Rock Avenue and Arch Street. An investigation found a woman sitting in the driver's seat of a car who had been shot. She was later pronounced dead.

Police also found Miller lying on the ground near the car's passenger seat. He was shot in the torso.

Miller has been listed in critical condition at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Police said he was released from the hospital on December 29.

Police said Brown and Miller were recently married and the shooting was related to a domestic violence incident.