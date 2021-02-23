Hamden man killed in crash: police

Police said Thomas Henderson, 40, was speeding when it struck a snowbank and then a utility pole.

HAMDEN, Conn — A Hamden man was killed Sunday when his car smashed into a snowbank and then a utility pole, officials said Tuesdays.

Police said they were called to the area of Prospect Street and Morse Street around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday for the report of a motor vehicle accident, involving one vehicle.

Police said Thomas Henderson, 40, of Hamden was traveling eastbound on Morse Street at a high rate of speed.

The car he was driving failed to stop for a stop sign, located at the corner of Morse Street and Prospect Street. The vehicle then struck a snowbank, before crashing into a utility pole.

Hamden Fire Department personnel removed Henderson from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.