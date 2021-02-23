Hamden man killed in crash: police

HAMDEN, Conn — A Hamden man was killed Sunday when his car smashed into a snowbank and then a utility pole, officials said Tuesdays.
Police said they were called to the area of Prospect Street and Morse Street around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday for the report of a motor vehicle accident, involving one vehicle.
Police said Thomas Henderson, 40, of Hamden was traveling eastbound on Morse Street at a high rate of speed.
The car he was driving failed to stop for a stop sign, located at the corner of Morse Street and Prospect Street. The vehicle then struck a snowbank, before crashing into a utility pole.
Hamden Fire Department personnel removed Henderson from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Lovett of the Hamden Police Department Traffic Division at (203) 281-8218.