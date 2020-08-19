Hartford breaks ground on new housing project

HARTFORD, Conn — On Tuesday morning, a group of city and state officials broke ground on a new 126-unit mixed-use development.
Mayor Luke Bronin, City Council President Maly D Rosado, Clay Fowler, Chairman and CEO of Spinnaker Real Estate Partners, Rohan Freeman, President of 7 Summits Realty were all present during the ceremony which is located on Park and Main Street.
Construction is scheduled to be finished in 2021. The development will have studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, as well as 23,460 square feet of commercial space. The Mayor's office says 20% of the units will be reserved for "affordable, workforce housing."