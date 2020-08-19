Hartford breaks ground on new housing project

Mayor Luke Bronin, City Council President Maly D Rosado, Clay Fowler, Chairman and CEO of Spinnaker Real Estate Partners, Rohan Freeman, President of 7 Summits Realty were all present during the ceremony which is located on Park and Main Street.

Construction is scheduled to be finished in 2021. The development will have studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, as well as 23,460 square feet of commercial space. The Mayor's office says 20% of the units will be reserved for "affordable, workforce housing."