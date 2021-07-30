Hartford man shot, killed on Elliot Street

Police were called to an area on Elliot Street on a Shot Spotter investigation. When they got to the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

One man is dead and another injured following a shooting on Elliot Street last night.

Hartford police were called to Elliot Street by Buckley High School on a Shot Spotter activation just before 11 p.m.

Once at the scene, police found 24-year-old Angelo Lopez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in front of a home. Lopez was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While at the scene, police were told another gunshot victim had arrived at St. Francis Hospital. His injuries were non-life-threatening. Police said they determined that man was also shot in the same area on Elliot Street.

At this time it's unknown what prompted the shooting. Police said they found 24 shell casings at the scene.

Hartford Police Major Crimes is investigating the incident.

