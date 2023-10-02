Police warn about recent uptick in Avon home burglaries

Police said four homes have been broken into in recent weeks.

AVON, Conn. — Avon police said four homes in Avon have been targeted by burglars in the last few weeks.

In all of the cases whoever is responsible, broke in through the back door while no one was home.

Now neighbors feel like they’re being watched.

"They seem to be pretty brazen and exactly, paying attention. It’s almost like they’re paying attention beforehand as to people’s habits," said Robin Baren of Avon.

"People are always driving around there," said Karl Krapek of Avon. "They just look at things. So we’re being cased all the time."

The latest burglaries happened on Woodford Hills and Hazen Drive on Thursday police were called to the neighborhoods around 6 p.m.

"It’s very unnerving we’re actually a neighborhood that we know each other pretty well so for this to happen yeah it’s a little scary," Baren said.

Some neighbors already have security measures in place but fear it’s not enough.

"I’ve got annunciators, I’ve got Ring, I’ve got cameras, I’ve got the best alarm system in the world so now I’m getting worried," Krapek said.

It’s prompted some to take extra steps to protect themselves.

"They’ve given us some tips in addition to home alarm systems things you can do like exterior flood lights with sensors just things like that. Cameras around the perimeter of your house and so we’re considering all of that," Baren said.

Police warn that similar burglaries have been reported in other towns around the state and encourage everyone regardless of where you live to take precautions.

That includes leaving lights on even when no one is home, home security systems, and reporting any suspicious activity.

Neighbors in Avon said they are paying extra attention and are looking out for one another.

"Any unusual cars and things like that, anything that looks out of the ordinary," Baren said. "There’s a police presence, we’re all aware, we’re all taking care of each other."

If you have any information on these burglaries or surveillance video that might be helpful, you are asked to call Avon police.

