Bicyclist seriously injured following crash with car: Granby police

GRANBY, Conn. — LIFE STAR was called to the scene of a car crash involving a bicyclist in Granby on Friday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., Granby police responded to a report of a car crash involving a bicyclist on West Granby Road (Route 20) at Woodcliff Drive, officials said.

Officers found the bicyclist suffering serious injuries. LIFE STAR was requested and they responded to the scene.

Granby Ambulance Association and the Lost Acres Fire Department also assisted on scene.

The car driver was not injured and is cooperating with authorities on the investigation, police said.

West Granby Road was closed for several hours Friday. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Officer Mike Joseph at 860-844-5335.

