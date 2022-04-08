Naugatuck man killed in I-84 crash

State police said the man, for an unknown reason, drove through the median separating east and westbound and crashed into another car.

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — A Naugatuck man was killed after his car crashed into another on Interstate 84 in Middlebury, state police said.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday between exits 16 and 17 on the westbound side of the highway.

According to officials, 72-year-old John Dowling was driving east on I-84 when for an unknown reason, he drove over the median and crashed into another car heading westbound.

The driver of the westbound car sustained serious injuries and was taken to Waterbury Hospital.

Dowling was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both sides of the highway were shut down in the area Thursday morning for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop A at 203-267-2240.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.