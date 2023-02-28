Bristol Police Department and BOE honor fallen officers with scholarship fund

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy are being honored for their selfless service and remembered for the sacrifice they made to the community of Bristol.

BRISTOL, Conn. — The Bristol Police Department and Board of Education established a scholarship fund in honor of the two Bristol police officers that lost their lives in the line of duty in early October.

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy are being honored for their selfless service and remembered for the sacrifice they made to the community of Bristol, officials said.

The Bristol Board of Education collaborated with the Bristol Police Department and established the Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy Public Safety Scholarship Fund at Main Street Community Foundation in early 2023.

Two scholarships will be awarded annually from this fund each to graduating seniors at Bristol Central High School and Bristol Eastern High School. These students must be pursuing a major in public safety and/or criminal justice through post-secondary education at a community college, state college, or a private college/university.

The deadline for all application submissions is March 10, 2023. A full list of scholarships available, their eligibility criteria and links to the online application are available on the Foundation website.

Anyone interested in donating to the Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy Public Safety Scholarship Fund can donate online.

