Bristol Public Schools schools will close Friday for funerals of fallen officers

BRISTOL, Conn. — The Superintendent of Bristol Public Schools announced that all Bristol Public Schools will be closed on Friday for the funerals of the two officers killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

The funeral services will be held for Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21 at Rentschler Field at the Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford.

The following schools and programs will be closed Friday:

Bristol Central High School

Bristol Eastern High School

Bristol Preparatory Academy

Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School

Chippens Hill Middle School

Northeast Middle School

Greene-Hills School

West Bristol School

Edgewood Elementary School

Ellen P. Hubbell Elementary School

Ivy Drive Elementary School

Mountain View Elementary School

South Side Elementary School

Stafford Elementary School

Bristol Early Childhood Center

Bristol Adult Education

On Wednesday, Officer Alex Hamzy and Sergeant Dustin DeMonte were killed when they responded to an alleged domestic violence call in Bristol on Redstone Hill Road. The officers were confronted by gunfire when one of the suspects - identified as Nicholas Brutcher - began firing at three of the officers.

Officer Alec Iuratowas at the scene and also sustained a gunshot wound but was treated and survived. Police said Iurato returned fire that struck and killed Brutcher.

Calling hours for Hamzy will be held Wednesday, October 19 from 12 noon to 8 p.m at the Lyceum 181 Main St. Terryville.

Rentschler Field is located at 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford.

