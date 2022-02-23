Officials announce cause of Hamden condo fire that displaced dozens

The investigation revealed that the fire started in the pantry closet of one of the units.

HAMDEN, Conn. — The Hamden Fire Marshal's Office announced Wednesday the cause of the Hamden condominium fire, which displaced nearly 50 people earlier this month.

The investigation revealed that the fire on Warner Street started in the pantry closet of one of the units. There was a mini freezer inside the pantry that was plugged into an extension cord, which was plugged into a wall outlet inside the closet, fire officials said.

The mini freezer was the only thing plugged into the outlet. Officials did not find any other sources of ignition in the closet.

On Feb. 14, firefighters responded to a multi-alarm fire on 42 Warner Street, which caused significant damage to all of the units and left dozens of families without a home. No injuries were reported.

“I’ve been here for like seven years, eight years. And we (are) all family here," Lenee Myers, who lived at the apartment complex, told FOX61 News after the fire.

Myers' son worked with firefighters to save her during the confusion of the fire. She woke up with smoke in her room and was unsure of what was really going on. Then, when she was outside, looking at the building, she said it really hit her.

“It was done, it was like bursting, and I was like, 'oh my god, that actually could have been me.' Because I live right next door," Myers said.

The Hamden community came together to collect and distribute donations for the affected families.

