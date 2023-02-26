Police investigate after CCSU student found unresponsive

The cause of death is not yet known.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Police are investigating after a student living at one of the residence halls at Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) was found unresponsive on Sunday morning.

CCSU police responded to a 911 call and began CPR until New Britain Emergency Services took over and transported her to the hospital. She did not survive according to a statement by CCSU President Zulma Toro.

The cause of death is not yet known.

The family of the student was contacted by the university, but the identity is not known at this time.

Counseling and wellness support are being offered to students by the University.

